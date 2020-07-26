St. Johnsbury man arrested after alleged armed robbery spree

A man from St. Johnsbury is in custody after an alleged armed robbery spree that apparently included three separate incidents within a span of about 36 hours.

Police accuse Dalton Kraft, 24, of robbing the Walgreens in St. Johnsbury on Thursday night and the Jiffy Mart in St. Johnsbury on Friday night. They also believe he tried to rob the Cumberland Farms store in Lyndonville early Saturday morning.

Vermont State Police troopers arrested Kraft shortly after the Lyndonville incident. The St. Johnsbury Police say he’s being held on charges from that incident and will be arraigned Monday afternoon on charges from the two St. Johnsbury robberies.