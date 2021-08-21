St. Johnsbury man arrested after arson spree

James McChesney of St. Johnsbury. VT is shown in this photo circa 2013. (Courtesy St. Johnsbury PD)

A St. Johnsbury man will go to court Monday afternoon on arson charges.

Police accuse James McChesney, 47, of setting five fires shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday, none of which did significant damage or injured anyone. Three of those were to buildings, including the Star Theater on Eastern Avenue and the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center nearby.

When investigators found McChesney, they say he had flammable adhesive, a lighter and a hunting knife with him. He’s at Northeast State Correctional on $5,000 bail.