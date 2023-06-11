A St. Johnsbury man will appear in court Monday afternoon on charges related to alleged improper conduct with a 15-year-old.

The St. Johnsbury Police say he’s Johnathen Young, 36. The investigation began a week ago Friday, when someone reported seeing a suspicious-looking meeting on Eastern Avenue between an adult man and a teenager. Investigators believe Young was that man; they also accuse him of meeting the teen a second time Tuesday night.

Young has been arrested on two counts: lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, and luring a child. He’s being held without bail.