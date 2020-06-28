St. Johnsbury PD looking for 4 suspects in aggravated assault case

The St. Johnsbury Police are looking for four people in connection with an aggravated assault with a weapon. It happened on Oak Street at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday, and it was initially reported as a stabbing.

The responding officers found a 24-year-old man with a cut on his face. Authorities say a white woman drove away from the scene in a late-model Chevy Malibu with three black men as passengers. The car is believed to have license plates from the state of Virginia.

If you know anything else, call the St. Johnsbury Police at (802) 748-2314.