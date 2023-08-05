Two unnamed men are fighting for their lives after they were shot in an apartment in St. Johnsbury. Both are in critical condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Vermont State Police say the shooting took place on Harrison Avenue just after 9:00 Friday night. Three unknown men entered the apartment and fired before leaving in what may have been a black sport utility vehicle. The make, model and license plate of the vehicle are all unknown.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead in this case, with the St. Johnsbury Police and other VSP divisions assisting. Based upon what they’ve learned so far, investigators say the victims appear to have been specifically targeted.

If you know anything else about what happened, call the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111.