A coach of two sports at St. Michael’s College is pushing to close gender gaps in both of those sports within the next year, and dozens of Purple Knights student-athletes joined her Friday in Colchester to call attention to those gaps.

Women race shorter distances than men in collegiate cross-country running and Nordic skiing. Men who compete in the NCAA Cross Country Championships each year run 10 kilometers; the women’s race is a 6K event. In Nordic skiing, the men’s championship races have distances of 10K and 20K. Women ski just 5K and 15K.

Molly Peters coaches both sports at St. Michael’s. She believes it’s long past time to eliminate the distance differences, especially since Title IX — the federal law barring sex discrimination in education programs that get federal money, including college sports — is about to mark its 50th birthday.

“I’ve been working for the past year and a half, trying to get equal-distance races for the NCAA for cross-country and Nordic skiing,” she said. “I’ve been working at the grass-roots level, but I wanted to get my own school and college included in the fight for equality.”

In order to get SMC involved, Coach Peters kicked off what she calls the Miles For Equality Challenge on Friday. She’s trying to get people to run, and donate, a total of 2023 miles of training as a show of support.

Peters chose that number because she wants the NCAA to equalize the women’s and men’s distances in both sports by next year. Conference rivals of the Purple Knights may also be getting on board.

“We’ve gotten support from a lot of the other (Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association) teams,” St. Mike’s junior Grace Erholtz said. “I know Colby and Bowdoin — their coaches and teams have been really supportive of this — so it’s cool to see this being adopted by other teams.”

Quite a few of the Purple Knights athletic teams joined the cross-country and Nordic ski teams on the campus green to log and donate miles. Much of the women’s soccer team joined in, including juniors Izzy Ruprecht and Maggie Barley.

“This is a really inclusive way to let the community know and let the world know that there should be equality between men’s and women’s sports and the race distances should be the same between the two,” Ruprecht said.

“Coming out and supporting other women that play in a sport is super-important to us,” Barley said. “Especially to show that if guys can do it, girls can do it, too.”

Coach Peters is asking the cross-country running events to be standardized at 8K. That distance would split the difference between the women’s and men’s races. Her request is due to go before the NCAA Cross Country Committee at a meeting in June.

The Miles For Equality Challenge ends on June 23, which will be Title IX’s 50th anniversary. If you’re an avid runner, you can also donate miles by clicking here.