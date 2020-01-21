St. Michael’s College celebrates 28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation

COLCHESTER, Vt. – A keynote address from Dr. Clifton Clarke, a global scholar and pastor, rang in the 28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation at St. Michael’s College on Monday.

An entire week of events are scheduled, and this year’s theme is “We Are What We Watch, Hear, and Learn: The Influence and Power of Hate.”

The convocation took place at the Chapel of St. Michael the Arch Angel.

Dr. Clarke is a professor of Religion and intercultural studies. He served as a professor at the University of Nottingham and directed their Department of Intercultural Theology Project. He has also served as a visiting professor at Providence College, Trinity International University, and Dominion University.

Today, he serves as the associate dean of the William E. Pannell Center for African American Church Studies.

For a full list of events happening this week at St. Michael’s, visit their website.

