St. Michael’s College moves back to in-person classes, effective Monday

After pivoting to online instruction on Friday due to a coronavirus outbreak among students, St. Michael’s College is resuming in-person classes on Monday.

However, president Dr. Lorraine Sterritt says faculty members will be allowed to offer some or all of their classes through Thanksgiving break virtually if they wish. All student in-person social gatherings through Thanksgiving are also suspended.

Seventy-one students at St. Michael’s have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Monday. Sterritt wrote that none have been hospitalized. She also added:

“We were doing really well as a community up to the point where there were numerous Halloween parties where students were unmasked and in close contact. …this increase in positive cases points to Halloween parties as being a significant part of the problem.”