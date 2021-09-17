St. Mike’s students plant dozens of trees in ‘Green Up’ effort

COLCHESTER, Vt. – On Thursday, students at Saint Michael’s College rolled up their sleeves to plant over 60 trees in the college’s nearby nature reserve.

The trees came from a giveaway program with the Arbor Day Foundation, and the school was originally supposed to receive just 17 trees – they got 65.

Professor Declan McCabe said it’s an important effort because as the Emerald Ash Borer eats away at Vermont’s ash trees, new ones need to take their place.

We spoke with Samantha Callaway, a student in the St. Michael’s College ‘Green Up’ club, to learn more about the trees’ benefits, both for the environment and for students’ education.

“They’re able to help with soil erosion, biodiversity and carbon capturing,” Callaway said. “When I come back for reunions, I can come and see the trees I’ve planted and see how much they’ve grown, and just know that we’re contributed back to the environment and back to St. Mike’s.”

There’s also 70 ash trees around the St. Michael’s campus that will eventually need to go, and there’s discussions underway now on replacing them.

The trees planted Thursday include 12 river birches, 12 red oaks, 3 red maples, and 32 common hackberry trees.