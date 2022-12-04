Nearly 48 hours after a reported stabbing inside a downtown Plattsburgh nightclub, details about the incident remain scarce.

Investigators say it happened at Retro Live on Margaret Street at about 1:00 a.m. Saturday. No suspects have been identified, and there’s also no indication of how the alleged victim is doing.

The Plattsburgh City Police Department doesn’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety risk, but they’re looking for potential witnesses. If you were in the club at that time, call their main non-emergency line at (518) 563-3411 or their anonymous tip line at (518) 726-0794.