Staffing shortages delay reopening of five Heartworks classrooms, 50 families affected

More than 50 families enrolled at Heartworks preschools will experience a delayed start to the school year.

Instead of an August-25th start date, five classrooms across six locations in Chittenden County won’t reopen on time due to staffing shortages.

“Now you have this added pressure of having to know how to teach and care for children at a time when I second guess a hug or did they wash their hands long enough. We’re seeing people leave the field because it’s become to much,” said Amanda Goodwin, Director of marketing, sales, and communications at Heartworks parent company, Little Sprouts.

According to a report conducted by Vermont’s child care program Let’s Grow Kids in January 2020, the number of educators needed meet the state’s demand for child care was more than 2,000. Today, the need is even greater.

Goodwin says Heartworks schools are seeing staffing shortages like these for the first time.

“Heartworks has been operating for more than 30 years. They never ran full time care in the summer, but there was always enough staff to come back,” said Goodwin.

A letter was sent out last week to inform families of the situation.

“One hundred percent. It was hard to release that letter because we love our families so much and want the best for them,” said Heartworks, Steamworks, and Loveworks President Lisa Zengilowski. She says families were given a full refund and still have their spot reserved.

While the search for a few more teachers continues, Zengilowski says families may have to wait until the beginning of October to start their children at Heartworks.

“That’s the most important piece. That we will continue to take our time to find those quality candidates to join us and then also train them,” she said.

Though not enrolled in Heartworks, one mother says she’s been affected by her children’s summer and child care schedule.

“I am juggling, trying to just pick him and drop him off within an eight and half hour period when I and my husband both work far away and have to work for eight hours a day so it’s really tough,” said Ashely Berliner from Jericho.

Zengilowski says school directors are conducting the hiring the process as quickly as they can. While five classrooms won’t open by Wednesday, August 25, one of them will open Monday, August 30th.

