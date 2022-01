St. Johnsbury, VT — An individual called Vermont State Police that their iPhone notified them that an Apple AirTag was in their car. The individual believed that their ex had placed it near the tail lights as he had replaced the tail light a few days prior.

A trooper followed up with the ex, 45-year-old Joshua Barnes of Danville, who admitted to placing the AirTag in the car. As a result, Barnes was charged with Stalking, and is set to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on March 29.