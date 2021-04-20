State and local leaders react to Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction

Following nearly a year of protests and demands for change that included ‘Black Lives Matter’ murals painted in many communities across the region including Montpelier and Burlington, many were quick to put Tuesday’s verdict into words of personal meaning.

The Queen City’s Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Tyeastia Green said she was overcome with emotions.

“It’s beyond time to reimagine policing,” Green said. “Beyond time to reimagine public safety. Beyond time for this country and the world to see black people as human beings.”

The Vermont Branches of the NAACP released a joint statement.

“Police are here to protect, not lynch.,” Vermont Branches of the NAACP said. “We will not rest until all in our community have the right to breathe.”

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger weighed in, to say in part, there can be no turning back.

“Today’s verdict is an indication that our efforts now are and must continue to be different than our past, grossly insufficient attempts to achieve racial justice,” Mayor Weinberger said.

Governor Phil Scott took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“George Floyd’s death was a tragedy, and although today’s verdict brings some justice, there is still so much work to achieve a truly just society,” Governor Scott said.