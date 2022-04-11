The 2022-23 state budget will help provide economic relief for North Country residents as well as address funding for agriculture, education, infrastructure, and tax relief to families and businesses.

“With rising inflation, it was necessary to pass a comprehensive state budget that brings home real results and provides much-needed relief to North Country families,” said Assemblyman Jones. “From bolstering services for our brave service members to securing tax cuts for middle-class families and businesses, the final budget makes significant investments in North Country communities.”

The budget will accelerate phasing in of middle-class tax cuts, suspend the state’s gas tax to help New Yorkers save money at the pump, provide $2.2 billion in property tax rebate checks, cuts taxes by $100 million for New York small businesses, and provide $250 million for tax credits to COVID-19-related expenses.

The state budget addresses education and infrastructure funding by increasing total school aid by $2.1 billion over the 2021-22 budget for a total of $30.9 billion. In the North Country, the budget increases funding for local schools in the 115th Assembly District by $21.39 million over last year’s budget.

“After the unprecedented challenges and stress that COVID-19 created for students and teachers alike, I fought to ensure the state budget increased education funding to help our schools recover,” said Jones. “By boosting support, we can help students address academic and emotional issues, empower teachers to provide a world-class education and set a strong foundational base for the future generation of leaders. I’ll continue working in the remainder of the legislative session to give our schools the support they need to thrive.”

The budget will also support local agriculture, with $300,000 in funding going to the NNYADP, an agricultural research program that has served Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties since 1961. In addition, $150,000 will go to the Maple Producers Association, $75,000 in the budget will go to maple research conducted by Cornell University, and $50,000,000 for the Nourish NY program, which delivers healthy, locally grown food to New Yorkers in need.

Jones also addressed funding for seniors and veterans, securing $125,000 for the North Country Veterans Association and $200,000 in the 2022-23 state budget for Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) to provide high-quality technology training programs designed for senior citizens.

Other North Country projects and organizations getting funding include: