Big changes are in the works for a stretch of land in Burlington’s South End. Governor Phil Scott announced a six million investment for the Pine Street property, and the project will include two new businesses and open space.

State leaders including Governor Scott gathered on Pine Street on Wednesday morning and announced millions of dollars are coming to clean up a contaminated path of land. “This site has been long recognized for its potential and the economic opportunity that comes with it, but the environmental cleanup needed to achieve that has made it very difficult,” said Governor Scott.

The patch of land is considered a “brownfield” and is adjacent to the site of a former coal gasification plant. The funding comes a year after state lawmakers allocated 25 million dollars toward brownfield cleanup projects. “This money will help create jobs, housing, and new businesses and other opportunities on sites that were previously unusable,” said Governor Scott.

The land is empty right now but come spring 2023, there will be a Nordic bathhouse and a bowling alley. The current redevelopment proposal is led by two Burlington entrepreneurs and is intended to support Burlington’s already vibrant South End arts district.

“Silt Botanica, a state of the art Nordic inspired bathhouse and social wellness space will include indoor and outdoor pools, saunas, cold plunges, steam rooms, and botanical gardens,” said Jovial King, one of the entrepreneurs.

“This redevelopment also includes a backside bowl, which is pretty awesome too, a two-story contemporary bowling alley and community gathering space.”

The state is working with the Agency of Natural Resources and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development to preserve the land and also members of the community.

“And the economics of Burlington depend on the health of the land not just for Burlington but for the state of Vermont,” said Andy Simon, member of Friends of the Barge Canal. “It’s for the world.”

King says this will be a place to bring people together. “I am so excited to share this incredible project with you.” King and Crothers say they are committed to continuing to engage with the community as the project moves forward.