State leaders say rise in cases should be a wake up call to Vermonters

As COVID-19 cases are growing in Vermont and across the nation, state leaders say we must make it a priority to limit the risk to ourselves and others.

“Getting together without taking precautions, including mask-wearing and distancing, or not following the travel guidance, appeared to be a common denominator in what we’ve been seeing over the last few weeks,” Gov. Scott said.

Governor Scott says the recent hockey related outbreak in central Vermont is believed to have started with social gatherings, not in-person practice or games on the ice. This, as the state continues to grapple with different outbreaks among relatively unrelated groups. Doctor Mark Levine says Vermonters should keep this in mind when making plans for the holidays.

“If Thanksgiving and Christmas don’t look different this year, then perhaps we’re not approaching them correctly,” he said. “Because everything we do in our lives this year has looked different in our attempt to keep everything as safe as possible.”

Officials also announced that UVM medical center has been chosen to participate in a phase 3 Astra-zeneca trial for a vaccine. Infectious disease specialist, Doctor Beth Kirkpatrick, says they’re looking to enroll 250 local volunteers.

“25% of our population in this study need to be over the age of 65,” she said. “We also need to enroll folks who have chronic pre-existing conditions and those with occupational and social exposure to the virus like teachers, police, healthcare professionals etc.”