State of Vermont preparing for Coronavirus outbreak

Its taking tolls on the stock market, and creating panic world wide. In Vermont, the state has a plan.

The governor established a task force to help prepare for the coronavirus. “We’re just planning for the worst but hoping for the best.”

Governor Phil Scott and other state officials, are getting serious about coronavirus and its potential impact on the state. They gathered Friday afternoon at the Department of Public Safety.

According to Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, since surfacing, 42 total people have been monitored because of their travel history. He said 27 are being closely watched right now, but none have symptoms.

“We’re staying on top of this, but you know, it could change again any day,” said Governor Scott. “We’re just asking people to be vigilant, and be aware of their surroundings. Be aware of what’s going on with those who they may come in contact with, to make sure that if there is a case, that we know about it, and we can prevent the spread from there.”

Currently at this time, all testing that is done has to be sent off to the CDC labs for testing. However, according to Dr. Levine, the state currently has those tests in their labs, and anticipates that we should be able to start testing for coronavirus here in the State of Vermont, as early as next week.

“There have been no cases in Vermont of people with COVID-19, but we expect there will be. Now is the time for all of us to prepare mentally, and logistically, for possible disruptions to our daily lives,” says Dr. Levine.

If you have traveled to countries where transmission has occurred, the Department of Health is asking that you contact them.