Montpelier, VT — On Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott touted some encouraging news in his weekly news conference as state leaders claim Vermont is inching closer to an endemic as case counts and hospitalizations drop off.

“We are evolving from pandemic to endemic right before our eyes,” said Governor Scott.

Michael Pieciek, Commissioner of Financial Regulation says in a matter of weeks, numbers have gone from close to a thousand cases a day, to roughly 400. “We haven’t reported under 400 cases since the mid part of December so that really puts us back to the pre omicron levels in terms of case counts.”

As numbers drop, Governor Scott says Vermont is in the best position to lift the indoor mask guidance, and come February 28, his administration will strongly reconsider the state’s mask guidance in schools.

This week, governors in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, California, and Oregon announced plans to lift their own mask mandates in indoor settings and Scott believes the Green Mountain State is more prepared than any other state to make this move. He notes, in discussions with parents, that many students don’t mind wearing the mask, but have forgotten what their classmates look like.

“How sad is that, they have been in school now for two years and they don’t know what their classmates look like or the expression on their face,” said Scott. “It’s a big part of this social interaction.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says this isn’t about just getting through the omicron surge, but anything the virus presents in the near and distant future. Levine continues to stress the importance of the 3 dose vaccine series and says this time last year, Vermonters were eager and excited to get their first dose.

“Let’s see if we can recapture that enthusiasm for getting the next level of protection from a booster shot.”

Currently, 64 percent of Vermonters are up-to-date with all doses of the vaccine.