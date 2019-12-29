State officials find environmental violations at Bennington College

Bennington College has been cited for violating Vermont hazardous materials regulations.

According to the Bennington Banner, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources visited the campus in May, discovering violations such as improper storage and unlabeled containers. The newspaper reports that the school has given state officials proof that the violations have since been corrected.

A spokesperson for Bennington College says most of the violations were minor mistakes, adding that none of them were related to disposal of hazardous materials. The college has agreed to pay a penalty of $3,938.