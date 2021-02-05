State officials focused on easing long-term care restrictions as vaccine rollout continues

MONTPELIER – Vaccine clinics are expanding, over 58,000 Vermonters have been vaccinated, and homebound Vermonters aged 75 and up got their first shots on Friday.

VNAs of Vermont, the state’s network of nonprofit home health and hospice care, is leading the effort. They’re being assisted by local EMS personnel.

“The first group of designated recipients includes Vermonters in the 75 and older age group who are both homebound and in the service of local home health agencies,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. “Please do not contact the home health agencies, they will contact you.”

Vermonters 75 and older who can’t leave their home but aren’t under the care of agencies like VNAs of Vermont will be taken care of after the estimated 2,000 people who currently qualify get their shots.

With neighboring states like New Hampshire moving to waive or relax state quarantine guidelines for people who have been vaccinated, some wondered at Friday’s briefing whether Vermont is considering similar measures. Vermont’s track record has been far more cautious.

“A national strategy would make much more sense than doing it individually,” Gov. Scott said. “If we decide to do it one way, and your friend in Massachusetts decided to do it another, it just wouldn’t work very well.”

When it comes to easing restrictions, Gov. Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine have been much more focused on allowing vaccinated residents of long-term care facilities to get some semblance of normalcy back.

“They’ve been impacted from the very beginning, so we want to make sure we focus on that area first,” Gov. Scott said.

A related question has been whether vaccinated individuals should be able to come to Vermont and visit loved ones in the hospital.

Dr. Levine said it’s still a bit too early to give a definitive answer.

“We’re all kind of waiting a little longer for some data to be able to support a decision in a much more evidence-based and data driven way,” Dr. Levine said. “We’re all kind of hoping that part of the new theme in the new administration seems to be developing more national strategies, and that this will be one of them.”