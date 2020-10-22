State officials spotlight utility bill relief grants, but warn the application deadline is fast approaching

MONTPELIER – The Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP) has designated roughly $8 million towards utility bill relief grants for eligible residential customers and small businesses, but less than half of that has been awarded thus far.

“We only have six weeks left to essentially spend the full $8 million,” said Riley Allen, deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Service. “We’re trying to make adjustments to the program to market further, allow the money to flow more freely.”

For Vermonters with past-due bills that keep piling up, the VCAAP could help keep the lights on, water flowing, and heat running as winter approaches. State officials sent out a reminder about the program and how to access it following last week’s announcement that a temporary hold on utility disconnections had been lifted.

Allen and the Department of Public Service estimate that the State’s total amount of unpaid bills is much larger than what’s been awarded to applicants so far.

“Getting it started took longer than we had hoped for, I think in the process we were slow with our partners to essentially move on the marketing end, so all that has contributed to this program really getting in full gear about a month ago,” Allen said.

Residential customers facing utility shutoffs are encouraged to apply, but struggling small businesses are also eligible, and they haven’t even come close to absorbing the amount of relief funds state officials had anticipated.

“They’ve come in at just a fraction of the pace that the residential side has moved, so we definitely want to encourage them to get in the program,” Allen said. “We think our utilities are doing a good job of going after them, but for some reason I have yet to understand, it hasn’t quite materialized, so we’re hoping that will change.”

The VAACP has been able to offer the grants because of Federal relief funding from the CARES Act.

It all has to be spent by November 30, and beginning October 21, previous grant recipients will be eligible to receive additional funding.

You can apply on the Vermont Department of Public Service website.