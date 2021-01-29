State officials update vaccination progress, Norwich University outbreak

MONTPELIER – Over 32,000 Vermonters 75 and older have now signed up to get vaccinated – roughly two-thirds of the total population of that age group.

The progress has many wondering when the state might move to the next phase, and Governor Phil Scott was hopeful at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.

“We’ll want to open up the next reservation list as soon as we possibly can, but that doesn’t mean they’ll get to them any quicker,” Gov. Scott said. “All is dependent on the supply.”

Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the state is still on track to finish getting first doses out to the 75 and older age group within five weeks, and everyone 65 and up by springtime.

“In addition, I have not included in any of these calculations any new vaccines that may come to the market, or any increase in doses coming from the federal government,” Smith said. “Speaking of additional doses, this week we received an additional 1,350 first doses of the vaccine.”

Smith said that’s above and beyond the state’s regular allocation.

860 doses were almost lost this week – it was initially reported that Springfield Hospital would have to throw them out because storage temperatures were slightly above recommendations.

Moderna has since informed the Vermont Department of Health that the vaccines are safe.

“The general guidelines Moderna provided to all of the states indicated that in that situation, the doses may need to be discarded,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “But because of the very large amount of vaccine involved, 860 doses, and the specifics of the situation, we along with hospital officials worked with the company on a much more comprehensive review.”

Dr. Levine also announced that an outbreak at Norwich University, first reported on Wednesday, has now resulted in 80 positive cases.

Students arrived back on campus last week, and the situation has raised questions about whether or not proper protocols were followed upon their arrival.

“We are working very closely with Norwich to refine testing protocols, especially for close contacts,” Dr. Levine said. “We’re reviewing their quarantine housing protocols, and where needed, providing state support.”

As of Friday, over 48,000 Vermonters had been vaccinated.