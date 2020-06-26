State park in St. Albans changes name over controversial initials

A Vermont state park is changing its name. Kamp Kill Kare in St. Albans will be shortened to Kill Kare.

Craig Whipple, director of Vermont State Parks, said despite the camp’s initials — KKK — the park has no historical ties to the Klu Klux Klan. Still, he said it was about time to change the name, especially if it makes people uncomfortable.

“To have something like that creates discomfort, reminds people of anxiety and stress and our culture in society,” Whipple said. “That’s contrary to what we’re trying to do.”

Kamp Kill Kare brochure 1.

Kamp Kill Kare brochure 2.

Photo taken of Kill Kare campers in the 1960s.

In 2010, Vermont State Park officials brought in a historian to verify the park’s origins and found no affiliation with the white supremacy group.

“It was named that because there was a boy’s summer camp that operated on the property from 1912 to about the mid-1960s,” said Whipple. “We were comfortable that there was no basis for it, and we maintain that. And we still do – there is no connection.”

Marjorie Strong, assistant librarian the Vermont Historical Society in Barr, uncovered old documents from the camp and she believes the change is necessary.

“‘Klan’ and ‘Kamp’ – that hard ‘K’. It just feels wrong. Whereas changing it to Kill Kare – it’s still a little interesting, but I don’t think people will have the same visceral reaction,” said Strong.

Park-goers can do further research on Kill Kare by visiting the camp’s museum on the property as soon as it reopens or at the Vermont Historical Society in Barre. Currently, the park’s sign is removed and will be replaced by the end of the season.