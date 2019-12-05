Vermont State Police identify troopers who shot, wounded armed Bristol man

Vermont State Troopers Matthew Hood and Robert Helm are assigned to the New Haven Barracks.

Vermont State Police have identified the two troopers who shot and critically wounded a Bristol man armed with a shotgun after a domestic violence complaint.

Trooper Robert Helm and Matthew Hood, both assigned to the New Haven Barracks, are on paid administrative leave, per department protocol.

Helm joined the Vermont State Police in 2014 as a trooper at the Derby Barracks. He transferred to the New Haven Barracks in September 2016, then worked on temporary assignment at the Rutland Barracks from November 2017 to February 2018 before returning to New Haven.

Hood began work as a trooper at the Rutland Barracks in January 2018 before transferring to New Haven in November 2019. A Bristol Police officer, Jori Fairbanks, who also responded to the call.

Police say a 911 caller reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday that Greg West, 28, was armed, intoxicated and threatening, and that there were several children inside the house on Lower Notch Road. The troopers and Fairbanks confronted West on a steep driveway between the house and the road.

Maj. Dan Trudeau of the Vermont State Police said police tried to talking to West, who refused to drop the gun. That’s when Helm and Hood fired multiple rounds from their patrol rifles, striking West several times.

“They put a considerable effort in to try to get him to de-escalate and put down his weapon,” Trudeau said.