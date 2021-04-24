State police searching for fugitive who may be in Rutland County

Vermont State Police are asking for help as they search for a fugitive from Poultney. They accuse Daniel Tardiff, 25, of attacking and injuring a family member in Pownal at about 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Tardiff was last reported seen in the vicinity of Barber Pond Road and South Stream Road in Pownal. Investigators wrote that he may still be in that area. However, Tardiff may be attempting to travel into Rutland County instead. He’s said to not have access to a car, so he would be either walking or hitchhiking.

Tardiff stands 5’11” and weighs about 150 pounds, with short brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a plain gray sweatshirt, jeans and a black baseball cap. If you see him, troopers at the VSP Shaftsbury barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 442-5421.