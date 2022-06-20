State health officials say providers will likely begin vaccinating Vermont’s children against COVID-19 later this month.

The FDA gave final approval last week to vaccines for children from age six months through five years The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are authorized for use.

The Vermont Department of Health said Monday the shots will mainly be available through pediatrician offices, which will start receiving doses this week.

Parents and caregivers should hear from their children’s pediatrician when they are ready to begin administering the vaccine.

The Health Department also expects to open limited state-run vaccination sites.

“Vermont has led the nation in vaccination uptake, especially among our youth. I’m confident Vermont parents and caregivers will continue to step up in this new phase of our vaccination efforts” said Governor Phil Scott.