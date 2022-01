State Sen Kesha Ram Hinsdale said Thursday that she will seek the Democratic nomination to replace Vermont Rep. Peter Welch.

Hinsdale, 35, is the third candidate to enter the race, joining Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Welch is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who announced his retirement in December.

This is a developing story.