Burlington, VT – Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale announced Friday that she is no longer running for Vermont’s lone Congressional seat and will instead focus on re-election.

Ram Hinsdale says she will now support Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint’s bid for Congress. Sen. Ram Hinsdale confirmed the move in an email sent to Local 22/Local 44 news.

In the statement Sen. Ram Hinsdale says “There is a far greater feeling than winning, and that is doing what is right. This moment calls on all of us to do what is best for our state and nation, and for me, that means continuing to champion working people, climate action, and our civil rights here at home.”

Sen. Balint thanked Ram Hinsdale for her support. In a statement she said, “Kesha and I have been friends for a long time, and I am incredibly proud to have earned her support.”

Sen. Balint is one of four Democrats running for the Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Peter Welch who is running for U.S. Senate. In addition to Sen. Balint, Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, Sianay Chase Clifford & Dr. Louis Meyers are expected to be on the Democratic Primary ballot.

The Vermont Primary is Tuesday August 9.