A Vermont State Police trooper has been placed on paid relief-from-duty status and is set to appear for arraignment on July 19, after investigations determined he potentially lied after being caught speeding. On May 8, Trooper Dylan LaMere was pulled over by Essex Police, after they observed him swerving and crossing the double yellow line on Susie Wilson Road.

During the traffic stop, LaMere identified himself as a state trooper and reportedly claimed that he was distracted by an email on his phone that was dispatching him to investigate a fatal crash. LaMere left the traffic stop, but Essex police investigated the claim and determined that there were no fatal crashes and that LaMere had not been dispatched. They then reported the incident to Vermont State Police to investigate.

LaMere who has worked at the St. Albans Barracks since 2019 will appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.