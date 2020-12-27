State trooper involved in deadly Dalton, NH shooting identified

New Hampshire officials have released the name of the state trooper who shot a man dead during a traffic stop in Coos County on Wednesday night. The state Attorney General’s office said Trooper Matthew Merrill remains at a hospital in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Trooper Merrill has been with the New Hampshire State Police since 2012 and has worked in law enforcement in the Granite State for more than a decade overall. Shortly after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, he stopped a car on Bridge Hill Road in Dalton that Mark Clermont, 45, of Whitefield, New Hampshire was driving.

The two men exchanged gunfire during the traffic stop, and Clermont died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. The Attorney General’s office says the exact circumstances of what happened are still being investigated, and officials don’t expect to release any other information until that investigation concludes.