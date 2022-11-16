The North Country got its first thick blanket of snow earlier, which led to delayed traffic and slippery road conditions.

The flakes were wet and heavy as they came down during many peoples morning commute, and there were some problems, as a tractor-trailer across Interstate-87 blocked traffic going north near exit 34.

New York State Trooper Brandi Ashley said people need to be aware of what cars they are driving, like a big truck or SUV, a lightly loaded trunk may make it more likely for the car to get caught in the snow, and the driver lose control.

Her main tip for staying safe on the road was simple, slow down.

“The first snow, people always forget that they need to slow down, and speed is the number one factor in all accidents when it comes to any winter advisory or anything like that,” she said. “So we try to put up as many signs as we can, letting people know that there’s a winter advisory coming, or there’s bad snow coming.”

One driver at the Valcour rest area on I-87 said he was only out because of a necessary doctors appointment.

Michael Flick from the Department of Transportation said their crews are now out 24/7 as needed to clear the roads.

Flick offered some tips for those who may be nervous driving around plows. Tip number one: give them some room.

“It’s a large piece of equipment, it’s about 80,000 pounds fully loaded, don’t crowd the plow, we’ll have people slide up right behind the plow like they’re going to push them down the highway, it’s not a good place to be,” Flick said. “If you can’t see the mirrors or have a good field of vision around the vehicle to see intersecting streets or pedestrians, you need to back up.”

Trooper Ashley said it depends on a person’s comfort level driving their vehicle in the winter, but recommends slowing down 10 to 15 miles an hour if it’s below freezing and there’s snow or water on the road.

If you do need to travel in the snow, don’t pass unnecessarily, make sure you have adept snow tires, and most importantly, take your time.