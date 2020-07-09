Staying safe in extreme heat and on the water

Temperatures Today and tomorrow are in dangerous territory. And with more people outside, avoiding heat related illness is important. The biggest take away, is to stay hydrated.

With heat indices expected to reach the upper 90’s and even lower 100’s, the National Weather Service, has issued heat advisories for the Champlain Valley and Saint Laurence River Valley. These oppressive temperatures can cause heat related illnesses or in severe cases even death.

“We want people to stay indoors, out of the sun. If you’re gonna be outside be in the shade, and try not to do anything too rigorous. So no running marathons in heat like this,” says Becky Alemy, Assistant Rescue Chief with Colchester Rescue.

She tells us that staying hydrated is very important, it is a key preventative factor against heat sickness. Symptoms include heavy sweating, fatigue, and nausea. “And really the big thing is any altered mental status. So if someone just isn’t acting right, and they’ve been out in the heat and they’ve been out in the sun all day, that’s a big warning sign that something’s really wrong.”

And while you may head to a body of water to cool off, Andrew Chaney, Boatswain Mate 2nd Class, with the U.S. Coast Guard, says to keep an eye on the sky and have your life jacket at the ready. “The weather out here can change in the spur of a moment so you should always be wearing your life jacket and always taking the necessary safety precautions. Before you go out do a quick check of the weather. Check on your iPhone, make sure everything is good outside, see if there is anything pushing through, if there is any expected rain.”

Chaney says it is especially important to stay hydrated while on the water.