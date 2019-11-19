Stefanik, Cobb congressional race thrust into national spotlight

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As a key GOP figure in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry hearings, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) has seen a spike in support and recognition from her party.

Stefanik has accused House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of silencing Republicans during hearings because of their political affiliation. In the last two days, President Trump has called her a “new Republican star”, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) urged people to donate to her campaign, and Conservative pundits have applauded her performance.

The attention has carried over to the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District, and Stefanik hasn’t been the sole beneficiary. Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb, who lost her bid for Stefanik’s seat in 2018, has seen a massive fundraising boost – over $1 million – from Democratic donors across the nation.

The sudden rush of donations happened in the span of two days as celebrities like ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill urged their Twitter followers to pitch in. This has resulted in Stefanik attributing the fundraising spike to “the far-left’s unhinged Hollywood machine.”

Dr. Harvey Schantz, a SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor, has been studying New York’s 21st Congressional District for decades and broke down what these recent events mean for Cobb’s campaign.

“Now that you see how much early money you have, you can build out the campaign staff,” Schantz said. “It really gives you time. You can see what the incumbent is doing, what weak points they may have, and test them with focus groups.”

Stefanik, who was first elected in 2014, has won both of her re-election bids comfortably. In recent days, she’s targeted Cobb in a string of tweets, dusting off the ‘Taxin’ Tedra Cobb’ moniker she used in 2018. In response, Cobb wrote “I won’t take the bait, I don’t do name calling.”

The national attention has temporarily shifted focus away North Country issues that might typically define the race, and the polarization often associated with high-profile elections might be here to stay.

“With the impeachment hearings and Elise Stefanik on the committee, this has nationalized the race and it’s taking away from the localized setting that we think of with our congressional district,” Schantz said.

President Trump won the Republican-leaning district by 14 points in 2016. On Monday, North County Republicans released a letter of support for Stefanik signed by 15 GOP leaders including NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.

“North Country voters remember Tedra Cobb as the worst Democrat candidate in America who lied to her voters about her support for a gun ban,” the letter states. “Tedra Cobb is well-known throughout our district as a Cuomo-cronie, failed County Legislator who voted for numerous tax hikes.”

Recent fundraising numbers for Stefanik aren’t currently available, but she has shared a link to her donations page frequently.