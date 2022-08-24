With COVID-19 restrictions loosening up this upcoming school year, medical experts weigh in on steps parents should take to ensure their children’s health in the fall. Dr. Donna O’Shea, the Chief Medical Officer for Population Health United Healthcare, says nearly one out of five parents skipped doctor visits for their children during the pandemic and urges parents to make sure their kids are boosted this school year.

The CDC recommends that children six months or older get immunized. O’Shea also urges parents to get their kid’s eye exams, dental cleanings, and hearing screenings before the start of the school year. “Parents should think about what your child needs before they go back to schools which include immunization like we talked about but also includes eye exams, dental and hearing screenings.”

During the school year, O’Shea warns parents to be wary of the amount of time kids sit in front of the computer and recommends giving children breaks from screens every 20 minutes to prevent digital eye stain.