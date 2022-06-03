Former Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke has accepted the position of Fire Chief for the City of South Burlington. Locke had worked with the Burlington Fire Department since 2016, before which he had served in the Hartford Vermont Fire Department for 23 years. Locke will take over for South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis, who will move to the position of Fire Marshal.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished leader to the South Burlington community,” said Jessie Baker, City Manager of South Burlington. “Chief Locke’s expertise in public safety, systems thinking, and team management will be an asset to the Fire Department and the residents of South Burlington, as we celebrate the many decades of service of Chief Francis and look forward to our future leadership.”

“I am grateful for Chief Locke’s service to Burlington for more than six years, including the last two pandemic years which has been one of the most challenging periods in the department’s history,” said Mayor Weinberger. “Chief Locke came to Burlington as the first fire chief appointed from outside the department in more than three decades, and has been more than simply a fire chief during his time here, serving in multiple roles throughout his tenure. His accomplishments at the Fire Department will have lasting value to the City for years to come.”