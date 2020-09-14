‘Stopping Stones’ honor slaves of Ethan Allen’s daughter

Markers have been installed on a Main Street sidewalk in downtown Burlington in memory of a mother and son who were enslaved by the daughter of Ethan Allen nearly 200 years ago.

Ethan Allen helped found Vermont in the late 1700s. Lavinia and Francis Parker were enslaved by Allen’s daughter, Lucy Caroline Hitchcock, from 1835 to 1841 even though Vermont had entered the union as a slave-free state in 1791.

The installation of the markers, called Stopping Stones, was followed by a ceremony on Sunday attended by Black and faith leaders and politicians. The goal of the Stopping Stones Project is to help eliminate racism by bringing attention to the history of slavery in local communities in order to advance racial equity.