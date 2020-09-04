Storage building fire not considered suspicious by police

Police say a fire broke out at a storage building on Marshall Avenue in Williston just after 3 this morning.

The Williston Fire Department says they were called to a tree on fire possibly due to a powerline issue off Marshall Ave

The Williston Fire Department, The South Burlington Fire Department Essex Junction Fire Department, The Air National Guard Fire Department and the Essex Fire Department all worked together to put out the fire and ensure the safety of the building.

Nobody was hurt in the fire and it’s not being considered suspicious. Williston fire fighters say if the police department hadn’t seen the fire and called them when they did, the fire could’ve extended to and damaged Berlin City Kia.