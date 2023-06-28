The Town of Stowe is early enough in the process that it hasn’t developed draft language yet. However, it’s considering a town ordinance that would set up a registry for short-term rental units. Estimates have placed the cost of developing and implementing it at slightly more than $80,000.

Granicus Host Compliance is a Denver-based tech company. It contracts with about 500 municipalities nationwide to monitor short-term rental units. A company representative spoke with the Stowe Selectboard Wednesday evening.

“I’ve worked extensively across Vermont, just helping communities address their short-term rental challenges,” account executive Samantha White said. “And I’ve also worked across the U.S.”

Granicus found last month that Stowe had 1,250 unique short-term rental units that the firm would need to analyze and monitor for compliance. However, the figure is an estimate. If Stowe were to creates an ordinance and a registry to define a short-term rental in precise terms, the company would use whatever definition the town provides them.

“Some places use 28 days, some places use 30 days, some people will strip out B&Bs,” White said. “Every community is going to be different. It is very much going to come down to Stowe.”

The owner of a Stowe short-term and seasonal rental property called Granicus’s software ‘amazing’ during the meeting. However, she said Granicus would need to start with professionally managed companies to compile quality data about the town.

“You’re probably looking at about 700 properties, unique properties, in Stowe,” Alison Karosas of Stowe Country Homes said. “I don’t see how you’re going to come up with a real number unless you start with us — and honestly, I could give you a list in five minutes.”

Interim Chief Scott Reeves said the Stowe Fire Department wants two things pertaining to short-term units that it doesn’t currently have. One is a guarantee of access to all short-term rental units on every property at any time. The other is a responsible party for each property who can be contacted 24 hours a day.

“Yes, we do have properties that have professional management companies that are great,” Chief Reeves said. “However, what we’re finding is at 2:00 in the morning, there is a (reluctance) to answer the phone.”

Reeves and the Vermont Department of Fire Safety are expected to speak with the board at length on July 26. They’ll talk about inspections and state-level regulations of short-term rentals during that meeting.