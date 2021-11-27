Stowe mountain opening day draws big crowd

Stowe Mountain Resort is celebrating 85 years in business. Friday was opening day!

Jesse Curran has been snowboarding for 30 years.

“I think it’s pretty special this year because we are not as crazy as it was last year,” Curran said. “There are a lot less mandates.”

Being back on the slopes feels like home.

“I just enjoy being outside hanging with my friends and being in nature,” Curran said.

The mountain welcomed back our friends from across the border, just Lisa Stotland and her group of friends.

“Well it’s freedom, liberty,” Stotland. “We were separated by a line that didn’t make sense.”

The general manager of Stowe Mountain Resort Bobby Murphy said they have had a steady stream of people.

“The first thing this morning was a lot of pent up demand,” Murphy said. “Everyone was here early ready to go.”

Murphy said they are doing well with their staffing levels.

“We are looking forward to welcoming as many folks as we can with a great staff ready for them,” Murphy said.

If you are new to skiing, Stotland said go for it.

“Go skiing, be outdoors, enjoy nature and be in the moment,” Stotland said.

You don’t have to wear a mask when you are on the mountain, but they are required in the lodge.