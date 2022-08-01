Stowe, VT — The Stowe Mountain Rescue Team helped two people on Sunday in two separate back-to-back missions. The first subject was halfway up the Sterling Pond trail.

“We had a medical event where the hiker could not proceed, so we took a team up from the bottom, and we had our partnership with Cambridge – they went in from the top,” said Jon Wehse, Chief of the Stowe Mountain Rescue. “And we needed to do some medical assistance for the gentleman, and then when he was ready to travel, we put him in our litter and got him out of there.”

The second subject was at Haul Road and needed assistance for a mountain biking injury.

“This lady had been traveling a little too fast on a dirt road and skidded out, and she hurt her hip, very seriously. So those are very difficult to extract because hips are very painful.”

Stowe Police Department and EMS aided in splinting the patient, then the Mountain Rescue Team brought her to an awaiting ambulance. Wehse said the second call came when they had just finished their first mission. “Two missions in one day is not very common, we typically get one or two events like that per year. This was the first event like that this year.”

These two missions marked the 37th and 38th rescue calls this year and have already surpassed the number of calls Stowe Mountain Rescue used to get in one year. “We’ve had an uptick in calls, mainly due to COVID. About four years ago, we were averaging about 30 to 35 missions per year. With COVID impacting, the number of people who want to get out more and explore more – we see more people getting lost, more people getting injured.”

The team trains every month for all types of rescue missions. “Every type of accident or incident is a – sometimes it’s a new experience for us, so we put our training to good use.” In some rescues, they’ve even had to use ATVs for flat land and different-sized boats for water rescues.

Stowe Mountain Rescue is expecting and preparing for a high volume of calls for the rest of the year.