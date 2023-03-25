Police in Stowe say they’ve caught a fugitive wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Officers say they found Eric Loyer, 31, at about 2:00 Saturday in a wooded area near Nebraska Valley Road and Old County Road. They’d been searching for him since Friday, when they say he crashed a stolen car in that same area. The crash reportedly followed a high-speed chase that began in Waterbury near the Ben & Jerry’s factory.

Loyer was at a hospital for an evaluation at last report. Besides pending charges from Stowe, he’ll have to face charges from a similar incident in South Burlington from early February.