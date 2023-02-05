Nearly 400 people will be offered free credit monitoring services for a year as a result of a cyber-attack in Stowe last August, according to the Stowe Reporter.

The scheme involved phishing emails that were sent from town Finance Director Cindy Fuller’s official account. Fuller herself did not send them. She tells the newspaper that four people unwittingly provided personal information to the hacker, or hackers, because of the bogus emails.

An unrelated cyber-attack on the day after Christmas also struck a company in Ohio that manages online land records for Stowe and nearly 50 other Vermont towns. Some of those digital records are still offline, but the Stowe town clerk’s office has physical copies of them.