Stowe restaurants prepare for a busy ski season

With people having to use the ice scraper this morning, the snow brush isn’t too far behind. Restaurants in Stowe are optimistic it will be a busy season for tourists.

Micahael Cyr is the marketing director at The Skinny Pancake.

“So in the Stowe area history, ski season has been the season in Stowe,” Cyr said. “I think we are currently anticipating the ski season to be one of the biggest ones ever.”

But with more foot traffic, it calls for more employees.

“We basically have not lifted the pedal up on hiring in about two years,” Cyr said. “Which is about longer than we typically kept our hiring ads open.”

Green Goddess Cafe in Stowe, is ready for the season.

“It’s tremendous for all of the local businesses here, very important,” Tim Callahan, owner said.

Callahan said he’s doing okay with staffing levels.

“The biggest struggle was front of the house,” Callahan said. “A lot of those workers were college students as well as high school students. Back of the house is fully staffed.”

Callahan said ski season puts them at about 30% busier than their off season.

“I feel like definitely more people will be coming in,” Callahan said.

The President of Ski Vermont, Molly Mahar said ski season is a huge economic booster.

“Skiing brings in about 925 billion dollars in visitor spending in total, not just at ski areas,” Mahar said.

Tim Callahan is hopeful once people come for one ski season, they will be back again.

“I think when they come in the winter they’re going to love it so much and are going to come back,” Callahan said.

The Vermont Ski Areas Association estimates that lodging and food and beverage sales were hit the hardest in 2020, up to 70% decreases.