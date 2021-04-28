Stowe Weekend of Hope brings cancer survivors together virtually

Friday marks the first day of the Stowe Weekend of Hope, for cancer survivors and their families. It’ll be held virtually for the second year in a row.

The event offers educational and inspirational opportunities for people experiencing cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and families.

“For many of us it is a big struggle, but yet we realize that we’re not alone,” Vice President of the Stowe Weekend of Hope Kathleen McBeth said. “There’s people going through the same struggle.”

This year they’ll have more than 40 online workshops.

“We meet other people when we are going through the cancer diagnosis and treatment, but when we meet people in this kind of connection, there’s this energy and sort of lifting that happens,” McBeth said.

The weekend also offers support mechanisms for healing, comfort, spiritual enlightenment, and communion. Rae Carter was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and is now cancer free.

“People that go through cancer will say it is a mind, body and spirit experience, and so I think it is very important for us to be treating all of those aspects,” Carter said.

She’s helping to run a workshop on nurturing the mind, body, spirit and connection.

“Working from our own stories and situations and then leading people in mindfulness work and embodiment practices and visualizations and self-massage techniques,” Carter said.

Tim Kavanagh was diagnosed with stage two colorectal cancer in 2015. He is also now cancer-free. He’s a past keynote speaker and continues to attend the event.

“We really need to do more on a preventative basis and make people aware of not only the type of cancer I have, but other cancers that people are going through,” Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh tries to lift people up with humor.

“And I literally do it through my own experience but it’s totally relatable to anyone in the room whether they are going through cancer themselves or they are not going through cancer,” Kavanagh said.

Even though the event is virtual, it still brings everyone together.

“It takes a village to get someone through cancer and we all need to help lift,” Kavanagh said.