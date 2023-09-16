A Strafford man who was already in jail without bail has been arrested again on unrelated charges.

Edward Gallagher III, 37, is accused of making threatening phone calls to the Northeast Correctional Complex and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Vermont State Police say those calls to the facilities in St. Johnsbury were made in the overnight hours of Friday, September 8 into Saturday, September 9.

Gallagher is charged with ten counts of disorderly conduct by phone or electronic communication. He’s due in court on those charges in St. Johnsbury on October 30.

Gallagher is being held at Southern State Correctional in Springfield in connection with his first-degree arson case. He was arrested last weekend after his property burned down; state investigators determined he’d intentionally set that fire.