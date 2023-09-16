An Orange County man has to go to court in Chelsea on Monday following his arrest in connection with an alleged armed threat against three other people.

Vermont State Police say he’s James Savery, 53, of Strafford. He’s accused of pointing a gun at three people during an argument on LaFleur Road in Strafford at about 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, but Savery is also accused of attacking a dog during the argument. He’s charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty to an animal.