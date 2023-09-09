An Orange County man is in jail without bail tonight after being arrested for first-degree arson. The house he’s accused of burning down was his own home.

According to Vermont State Police, a 911 caller reported at about 8:00 a.m. Saturday that a home on Taylor Valley Road in Strafford had burned to the ground. Troopers say Edward Gallagher III, 37, owned and lived in the house.

After Strafford firefighters responded to the 911 call, they summoned the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. Personnel from that unit reportedly determined that Gallagher set the fire himself sometime in the overnight hours.

Gallagher was spotted at a store near his property shortly before 9:30 a.m., and troopers arrested him there without incident. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea on Monday at 1:00 p.m.