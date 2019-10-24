Community chips in to raise nearly $100k for grieving North Hero family

North Hero is rallying to help Desiree and Mason Maltais, the couple who lost their young sons, Theodore and Nathaniel, in a house fire on Saturday. The effort has generated tens of thousands of dollars in financial support for the grieving family, so far.

Desiree Maltais has worked at the North Hero House Inn & Restaurant on Route 2 for about seven years as assistant innkeeper, said owner Walter Blasberg. Her coworkers have organized a benefit dinner Thursday night, with many of the restaurant’s vendors donating their services.

According to Blasberg, tickets to the buffet sold out in 24 hours. Meanwhile, as of late Wednesday, a GoFundMe page set up on the family’s behalf had collected more than $90,000 in donations.

“When you go through a tragedy like that, you don’t even know if you want to stay in the community,” Blasberg said. “But as a result of all the support and the love and the outpouring of money and other things that they’ve received from the community, they have really said, ‘This is our home and we really want to stay here’. That really makes me feel good.”

The Maltais family is also requesting donations go to Grand Isle Rescue and the North Hero Fire Department.