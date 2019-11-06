Strong voter turnout in Ferrisburgh and Addison with the fate of two elementary schools on the ballot

UPDATE: Addison voters have rejected a plan to close Addison Central School this spring by a 373-123 margin.

FERRISBURGH, Vt. – Votes are currently being counted to determine whether or not Ferrisburgh Central School and Addison Central School will shut down this spring.

As polls were closing, Ferrisburgh’s selectboard vice chair told us over 900 voters submitted a ballot. The future of the town’s elementary school was the only ballot item.

“It’s been everyone from the youngest voters that just turned 18 and registered to vote, all the way up to our older citizens,” said Vice Chair Jessica James.

Results are expected to come in sometime before 9 pm on Tuesday. For more information on the vote, watch Local 22 & Local 44’s coverage from two public meetings on Monday.