Ski lodge at Whiteface Mountain resort catches fire

Officials at Whiteface Mountain say a structure fire that crews have spent several hours fighting Saturday night is unlikely to affect operations at the ski resort for Sunday.

The fire broke out at the Mid-Station Lodge at about 9:00 p.m. Whiteface staff members say on social media that the building was fully involved in flames when Wilmington, New York firefighters arrived. Twenty firefighters responded.

No further details were available late Saturday night, including whether or not anyone was hurt.